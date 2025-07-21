UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Suriname

ABU DHABI, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Jennifer Geerlings-Simons on the occasion of her election as President of the Republic of Suriname.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons.