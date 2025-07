SHARJAH, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the allocation of land to citizens in Al Haray area of Khorfakkan.

The allocation includes 180 residential plots, 450 industrial plots, and 60 commercial plots.

Work is currently underway to level the land for distribution to eligible beneficiaries within two months. Additionally, a park will be established in the area.