Dubai Directors General: New housing dispute settlement law issued by Mohammed bin Rashid reflects vision for enhanced Emirati quality of life

DUBAI, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- Directors General of key Dubai government entities affirmed that the new law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regarding the settlement of disputes arising from citizen house building contracts, reflects His Highness’ commitment to ensuring a high quality of life and family stability for Emirati citizens.

The law prioritises citizen housing and leverages all available resources to enhance their well-being – a top priority in the Dubai leadership’s vision.

They highlighted that the law establishes a progressive legislative framework by providing flexible and efficient dispute resolution mechanisms. This will expedite the completion of housing projects and ensure their sustainability. Furthermore, the law represents a valuable addition to Dubai's judicial system, integrating amicable and judicial settlements within a clear timeframe, facilitated by specialised judges and experts, eventually fostering a supportive legal environment for sustainable social development.

Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said, “The law for settling disputes arising from the execution of citizen house building contracts reflects Dubai Courts' ongoing commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the judicial system and ensuring all parties have access to swift justice.”

He noted that the law’s innovative mechanism integrates amicable and judicial settlement within a defined timeframe, facilitated by specialised judges and experts.

Al Suwaidi added that the law aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’, which emphasises fostering collaboration and solidarity to build a cohesive society capable of addressing shared challenges and working together towards the future.

He further emphasised that the law supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to strengthen the foundations of sustainable social development and build an integrated society that prioritises citizen happiness and well-being. By expediting the resolution of building contract disputes and ensuring projects adhere to agreed-upon specifications and timelines, the law contributes to the stability of Emirati families.

Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said, “The law for settling citizen house building contract disputes relating to contract execution, represents a significant step towards strengthening Dubai's housing sector. It underscores the leadership's commitment to ensuring a high quality of life for its citizens. Dubai Municipality is dedicated to leveraging all its resources to achieve the law's objectives and effectively facilitate the implementation of citizen housing projects in accordance with the highest urban planning standards.”

Bin Ghalita further explained that the law streamlines the contractual relationships between citizens, contractors, and consultants, serving as a vital tool for ensuring the sustainability of housing projects and mitigating potential repercussions arising from construction disputes. He noted that this system will ultimately enhance citizen satisfaction and promote greater comfort and stability for families.

Prof. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, affirmed that the law marks a valuable addition to Dubai's judicial system, as it reflects the strategic focus on strengthening alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, ensuring swift and efficient justice.

Al-Sabousi added, “The mechanism stipulated in the law, to be implemented through the establishment of a specialised branch for the Centre for Amicable Settlement of Disputes, represents an advanced model for resolving disputes amicably and effectively without resorting directly to litigation. Highly qualified specialised personnel will be available to ensure the speed and quality of procedures, serving the public interest and fulfilling citizens' aspirations for a secure and stable housing environment.”

