Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates 6th IMMAF Youth World Championships

ABU DHABI, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has inaugurated the 6th IMMAF Youth World Championships, being held for the first time in Al Ain Region from 21st to 27th July 2025.

The event brings together more than 1,000 male and female athletes representing 60 countries worldwide.

He commended the young athletes for their impressive performances, and praised the championship’s competitive spirit and energy, highlighting the crucial role of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation in developing and promoting combat sports locally and internationally.

He affirmed that staging the tournament in Al Ain Region this year further strengthens its reputation as a leading sporting destination and contributes to its broader development, particularly within the sports sector.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and senior officials, including Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the MMA Committee; Kerrith Brown, President of IMMAF; Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of IMMAF; Moza Khalifa Al Falasi, Acting Head of Regional Operations, Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); and Saed Hijazi Salameh, General Manager Sales, Jaguar Land Rover at Premier Motors. Representatives of various international delegations and national teams were also present.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “Hosting this edition in Al Ain marks a historic milestone for the championship, particularly with the record-breaking participation of athletes and nations. This achievement not only highlights the event’s continued expansion but also reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for elite combat sports competitions.”

