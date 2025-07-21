Hamdan bin Mubarak, Colombian Ambassador discuss prospects for sports, football cooperation

ABU DHABI, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA), received Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia to the UAE, at his office in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, with a focus on sports and advancing cooperation in football.

The talks emphasised the importance of mutual interests and the exchange of expertise between the football federations of both nations.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE Football Association’s commitment to expanding collaboration with regional and international federations, in support of developing the football ecosystem and building sustainable strategic partnerships aligned with the country’s broader vision.