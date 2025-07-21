Dubai Culture wins ITU ‘Innovate For Impact’ Award for groundbreaking AI-driven Cultural heritage project

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been honoured with the ‘Innovate for Impact’ award in the Smart Home/Cities category at the Artificial Intelligence for the Public Good Summit, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations’ specialised agency for digital technologies.

The award recognises the Authority’s pioneering efforts in applying artificial intelligence to cultural heritage preservation through the project “AI– Enhanced Detection and Prediction at Saruq Al Hadid Archaeological Site.”

Selected as one of the winning use cases at the summit, the Saruq Al-Hadid initiative has been selected for inclusion in ITU’s final report and was showcased during the session ‘Innovation for Impact: Winning Case Studies’. Developed in collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the project harnesses Remote sensing technology, AI Applications, and Geophysical Survey technology such as Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), magnetic surveys, and high-precision mapping to explore one of the region’s most significant Iron Age sites. The research has led to the identification of over 2500 anomalies indicate the possibility of the presence of artifacts and features of archaeological significance.

The ITU award spotlights Dubai Culture’s leadership in integrating innovation within the cultural sector and its active contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The recognition also aligns with the Authority’s broader mission to empower talent, champion creative innovation, and position Dubai as a global capital of culture and knowledge.

“Receiving this award affirms our commitment to adopting forward-thinking technologies to preserve and promote our cultural heritage,” said Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture. “By applying AI and other non-invasive methods, we not only safeguard the past but also strengthen Dubai’s cultural voice on the international stage.”

Muna Al Gurg, CEO of the Museums and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, commented:“This recognition is a reflection of our belief that heritage and innovation are not mutually exclusive, they are complementary forces. At Dubai Culture, we are proud to use emerging technologies with the right partner that shares our vision not only to protect our past but to reimagine how it can inform and inspire the future. Projects like Saruq Al-Hadid allow us to lead regionally and globally in redefining cultural heritage preservation.”

The collaboration with Khalifa University was instrumental to the success of the project, as the university is the original developer of the cutting-edge non-invasive surveying technology used in the study.

The Artificial Intelligence for the Public Good Summit, hosted by ITU in Geneva and supported by more than 40 UN entities, brings together global leaders and innovators to explore how AI can drive meaningful progress across various sectors. Dubai Culture’s participation underscores the Emirate’s evolving leadership at the intersection of technology, innovation, and the creative economy.