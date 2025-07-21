Hamdan bin Zayed visits Umm Al Ashtan majlis, meets Emirati citizen Mubarak Al Mansouri

AL DHAFRA, 21st July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited the Umm Al Ashtan majlis today, where he met with several Emiratis.

The visit is part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's ongoing commitment to engage directly with UAE citizens, listen to their views, and better understand their needs and aspirations.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that closely following the conditions of both citizens and residents, ensuring their well-being, and addressing their needs is a top priority for the UAE’s wise leadership.

He also highlighted that human welfare lies at the heart of the leadership’s vision, which continuously strives to enhance service quality and promote social stability.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that these efforts align with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who remains steadfast in his dedication to providing all means of dignified living for the Emirati people across the country. This approach reflects a comprehensive national vision that places citizens at the centre of the nation’s priorities.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan engaged in warm conversations with the UAE citizens, reflecting the deep bonds between the UAE leadership and its people, and reaffirming the leadership’s continuous care and attentiveness to all aspects of citizens’ lives.

As part of his tour, he also visited Emirati citizen Mubarak Sultan Al Mansouri at his residence in the Bida'a Al Mutawa area of Al Dhafra. Al Mansouri and his family warmly welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and expressed their deep appreciation and pride in receiving H.H. Sheikh Hamdan at their home.