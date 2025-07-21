Scottie Scheffler wins 153rd Open by four shots

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – World Number One Scottie Scheffler strolled to a four-shot victory to secure the 153rd Open title. The 29-year-old held a four-shot advantage heading into the final round at Royal Portrush, but he showed nerves of steel with a closing 68 to seal his first Open Championship.

He carded six birdies and a double bogey to finish with a 17-under-par total, and briefly led by eight shots at one point, as the chasing pack failed to challenge against the newly-crowned Champion Golfer of the Year.

Americans dominated the top of the leaderboard as Harris English proved to be Scheffler's closest rival at 13 under, with Chris Gotterup backing up last week's Genesis Scottish Open win in solo third.

Scheffler's triumph means he has now secured three of the four Major Championships, with only the U.S. Open eluding him from completing the career Grand Slam, and fourth overall.

"It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career," Scheffler said.

"This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend.

"Being able to walk up 18 with the tournament in hand is a really tough thing to describe. It's a really cool feeling. I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this.

"It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally."

The challengers were hoping to make inroads on Scheffler's advantage, but the American swiftly shut the door with a brilliant approach inside two feet at the first to climb up to 15 under.

Haotong Li followed suit by birdieing the opening hole, only to bogey the second to slip back to ten under.