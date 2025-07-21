Foreign ministers of Britain, France, other countries call for ending war in Gaza

BRUSSELS, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – Foreign ministers of many Western countries and EU, including France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement on Monday saying the war in Gaza "must end now" and Israel must comply with international law.

The joint statement was signed by foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK and the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management.

‘’We, the signatories listed below, come together with a simple, urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now.

‘’The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity.

We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food. It is horrifying that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid. The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

The hostages cruelly held captive by Hamas since 7 October 2023 continue to suffer terribly. We condemn their continued detention and call for their immediate and unconditional release. A negotiated ceasefire offers the best hope of bringing them home and ending the agony of their families.''