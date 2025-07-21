Full week of Fan Experiences confirmed ahead of UFC FIGHT NIGHT

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – UFC FIGHT NIGHT will take centre stage at Etihad Arena on Saturday, July 26, with a thrilling middleweight showdown between former champion Robert Whittaker and undefeated Dutch contender Reinier de Ridder taking the headline slot. Yet throughout the week leading up to the main event inside the Octagon, host city Abu Dhabi has coordinated a packed schedule of peripheral entertainment.

The UAE capital will host an eventful Fight Week from Monday, July 21 to Sunday, July 27, offering fight fans a packed programme of immersive activities and exclusive opportunities, including the chance to meet UFC athletes. Organised by UFC in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the week-long celebration will transform Yas Island into a nexus of fan engagement and fight week excitement.

UFC’s Fan Experience opened today to the public at Yas Mall and will remain open throughout the week, providing visitors with the chance to explore interactive UFC activations, take part in UFC-themed challenges, and engage with a range of immersive exhibits celebrating the sport’s greatest moments and champions.

On Wednesday, July 23, Yas Mall will also host the official UFC Open Workouts, where fans can watch their favourite fighters train live in preparation for their upcoming bouts.

Two days later, on July 25, fans who head to Etihad Arena for the official UFC Ceremonial Weigh-Ins will see the fighters step onto the scale and face-off one final time before fight night. Meanwhile, a special UFC Meet & Greet taking place on the same day at Yas Mall will give fans the chance to meet UFC stars, Gilbert Burns and Gregory Rodrigues; pose for photos, and create memories to take home. Gilbert Burns, ranked No.10 at welterweight and a former title challenger, is known for his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu and heavy hands, while Rodrigues is coming off a dominant first-round knockout win over Jack Hermansson at last month’s UFC 317, making a statement in his middleweight division.

Complementing UFC’s festivities, the week also features the IMMAF Youth World Championships running from July 20–27, bringing together the next generation of MMA talent from around the world, as well as UAE Warriors, returning on July 23 and 24 at Space42 with a thrilling showcase of regional and international fighters. Together, these events reflect the capital’s continued commitment to combat sports across all levels, from grassroots development to elite global competition.

It all leads to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WHITTAKER vs. DE RIDDER on Saturday, July 26, which promises an unforgettable night of top-tier MMA action. Australian Whittaker faces undefeated contender Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands in the main event. The card also features the return of former bantamweight champion Petr Yan against rising star Marcus McGhee, as well as promising bouts between Bryce Mitchell and Said Nurmagomedov, Shara Magomedov taking on Marc-Andre Barriault, and Nikita Krylov versus Bogdan Guskov.