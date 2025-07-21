University of Dubai hosts International Moon Day Main Event

DUBAI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – The University of Dubai hosted this year’s flagship ‘International Moon Day'' Main Event, with the participation of a distinguished group of international space agency experts from Italy, Japan, and China, alongside several specialists and enthusiasts in space sciences. The event was organised yesterday in collaboration with the Moon Village Association (MVA), a non-governmental organisation that promotes international collaboration for the development of the lunar economy.

The International Moon Day is observed every year on 20th July to commemorate the day when human beings first set foot on the moon in 1969. This United Nations-observed day not only brings to mind the historic days, like the Apollo 11 mission, but also mankind's collective aspiration to reach out, learn more about, and safeguard the Moon for generations to come.

Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, emphasised that the university's hosting of this event for the third consecutive year reflects its commitment to supporting space sciences and the UAE’s efforts in this vital field. He praised the visionary leadership that has positioned the country among the leading nations in space research and technology.

He also stressed the university’s dedication to inspiring and preparing the next generation of scientists through its educational programs and space lab research, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

The event featured a distinguished lineup of international speakers and specialised workshops on lunar science, satellite development, and the role of innovation in advancing space exploration, with broad participation from students, experts, and national institutions.

In addition to the Main Event, International Moon Day was also celebrated through smaller events, taking place in more than 40 countries and on six continents.