Nahyan bin Mubarak attends celebration of 23rd July Revolution at Egyptian Embassy

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, attended this evening the reception hosted by Sharif Mahmoud Said Eissa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the 23rd July Revolution.

The event, held at the Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Egyptian community residing in the country.

In his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Sherif Eissa emphasised the depth and strength of the relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, built on the principles of brotherhood laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He noted that the past two years have witnessed both qualitative and quantitative transformations in UAE-Egypt relations, with Emirati direct investment in Egypt reaching an unprecedented level of nearly $70 billion, making the UAE the top investing country in Egypt.

He also highlighted the UAE’s substantial investments in the Ras El Hekma project on Egypt’s northern coast, and noted that bilateral trade between the two countries exceeds $4 billion annually.