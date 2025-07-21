UN Secretary-General appalled by accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza

NEW YORK, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Secretary-General was appalled by the accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing and deplored the growing reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition.

António Guterres strongly condemned the ongoing violence, including the shooting, killing, and injuring of people attempting to get food for their families.

‘’Civilians must be protected and respected, and they must never be targeted. The population in Gaza remains gravely undersupplied with the necessities of life,'' said Guterres in a statement attributed to his Spokesperson on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

‘’Israel has the obligation to allow and facilitate by all the means at its disposal the humanitarian relief provided by the United Nations and by other humanitarian organizations.''

The Secretary-General noted that the intensification of hostilities in recent days comes as the humanitarian system is being impeded, undermined and endangered.

‘’A new evacuation order in parts of Deir al Balah – home to tens of thousands – pushes people into more desperate conditions and further displacement and restricts the United Nations’ ability to deliver life-saving aid. UN staff remain in Deir al Balah, and two UN guesthouses have been struck, despite parties having been informed of the locations of UN premises, which are inviolable. These locations – as with all civilian sites – must be protected, regardless of evacuation orders,'' he added.

The Secretary-General reiterated his urgent call for the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel, and for the provision of essential resources to ensure their survival. He once again called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

‘’The UN stands ready to significantly scale up our humanitarian operations. The time for a ceasefire is now,'' he concluded.