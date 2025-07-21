Third Shusha Global Media Forum concludes, highlights media literacy, AI challenges

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – The 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum concluded its sessions Monday, with a series of intensive panel discussions that focused on key topics including "Digital Transformation: Enhancing Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence", "Media Literacy as a Guarantee for Information Security", and the Role of Journalism in the Era of AI.

Held under the theme, “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI", the two-day forum in the Republic of Azerbaijan brought together global media voices to exchange insights and perspectives.

Speakers emphasised that media literacy is not limited to receiving information, but also involves evaluating it and verifying its credibility and sources. They warned of the growing number of news platforms that do not adhere to standards of accuracy and reliability, which contributes to the spread of fake news and the manipulation of public opinion.

They stressed that media literacy is the only way to confront such misinformation, and that equipping individuals with accurate information and promoting conscious use of social media has become a critical necessity.

The participants noted that media literacy enables society to develop critical thinking skills, emphasising that people should not immediately accept what they hear or read, but rather assess it carefully. They described the media as not just a channel for transmitting information, but a leader in shaping public opinion.

Speakers called for the need to foster a healthy media environment within society, support educational efforts, and spread media literacy across all societal segments. They also underlined the importance of sharing the latest technological ideas and enhancing international cooperation among media representatives.

In a related context, the experts emphasised that the information presented by AI tools such as ChatGPT and others requires careful scrutiny. It should not be accepted at face value, and its credibility and reliability must be verified.

They concluded by stating that journalists have a crucial responsibility to ensure the accuracy of the information they present to the public, and one of the media’s core missions is to instill critical thinking within society to safeguard communities.