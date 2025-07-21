56th Session of Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights discusses Israeli violations in occupied Arab territories

CAIRO, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – The 56th session of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights commenced today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, with the participation of representatives from human rights departments in Arab countries.

The committee will meet over two days to discuss the General Secretariat’s report on the measures taken to implement the committee’s resolutions up to its 55th session.

Discussions will also cover Israeli violations in the occupied Arab territories, racist practices against the Palestinian people,

the conditions of Arab prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons, and the issue of the bodies of Palestinian and Arab martyrs held by Israeli authorities.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Maghari, head of the Human Rights Department at the Arab League, affirmed that the situation in Gaza represents a true test of the Arab and international community’s commitment to human rights values, placing everyone before an inescapable moral and humanitarian responsibility.

He stated that the Palestinian people continue to face daily bombardment, killing, and destruction, amidst a disturbing international inaction and complete silence from international justice institutions.

He added that this occurs in the face of brazen defiance by the occupying authorities of international legitimacy, including the resolutions of the UN General Assembly, the Security Council, and the International Court of Justice.