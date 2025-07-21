Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi honours 600+ caregivers for decade of dedication

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2025 (WAM) – Continuing its 10-year anniversary celebrations, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi hosted a special event to honour more than 600 founding caregivers who have completed over 10 years of service at the organisation. The recognition ceremony was held to honour their dedication and commitment, which helped bring the hospital’s vision to life: being the best place to receive care and the best place to work in healthcare.

Since opening its doors in 2015, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has grown into a thriving community of over 5,700 caregivers from over 80 nationalities. The hospital’s team includes over 590 physicians, 1,700 nurses, and 590 allied health professionals. Over its first decade, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has recorded over 6.8 million patient encounters and performed more than 174,000 complex surgeries, redefining healthcare in the UAE and the wider region by delivering world-class expertise, advanced treatments, and compassionate care, all closer to home.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Our caregivers have been central to our tripartite mission of providing compassionate, complex care, research for health, and educating those who serve. Together, they have helped build a hospital trusted by thousands of patients in Abu Dhabi, and beyond. As we celebrate our achievements over the years, we also celebrate the caregivers who have been with us from the very beginning. Their unwavering commitment to our patients and the community has pushed boundaries in innovation and shaped the care we deliver today. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in delivering world-class care, expanding our impact, and setting new benchmarks in healthcare for Abu Dhabi and the world.”

By offering patients in the UAE access to the highest levels of specialized care, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has significantly reduced the need for outbound medical travel over the past decade. This remarkable transformation has raised the standard of care locally and firmly positioned Abu Dhabi as a global healthcare hub, welcoming more than 10,000 international patients, he added.

Mariam Al Mujaini, Manager of patient experience, at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and one of the celebrated caregivers, commented: “In 2014, I embarked on my journey at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and being part of this remarkable organization from the beginning has been an incredible, rewarding experience. As an Emirati woman, leading patient experience, I am proud to have contributed to creating a compassionate, world-class healthcare environment that not only enhances lives but also gives back to my country by raising healthcare standards across the UAE and beyond.”

Zeina Kassem, Nursing Director for the Oncology and Organ Transplant programs, said: “Working at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for the past 10 years has been an incredible journey, both professionally and personally. This hospital truly stands out for its unwavering commitment to patient care and teamwork.

As a leader, I witnessed the life-changing impact we've had on patients and their families. Transforming this place from just an idea into a fully functional hospital with all its centers of excellence, like the cancer center, transplant program, and all the others, has been so rewarding. I am incredibly proud to be part of an institution that not only heals patients but nurtures its people. It's been a privilege to grow and contribute to this journey.''

