Korea's death toll rises to 19 after heavy rains, landslides

SEOUL, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Another person has been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains and landslides, bringing the total death toll to 19, the government said Tuesday.

Nine others also remain missing, raising the total number of those dead or unaccounted for from the heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday to 28, according to tentative data from the interior ministry.

The casualties include 10 dead in the southern county of Sancheong, three in the northern county of Gapyeong and two in the western city of Seosan, according to the ministry.

Four of the missing were reported in Sancheong, while another four were reported in Gapyeong.

Authorities have sped up recovery efforts, with about 2,976 of the 6,752 buildings and facilities reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.

More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started, with 2,549 people yet to return to their homes.