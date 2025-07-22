Ajman Transport records 25.34% rise in Sawari Limousine trips in H1

AJMAN, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sawari Limousine service, operated by Ajman Transport Authority, recorded a 25.34 percent increase in demand during the first half of 2025.

A total of 24,415 trips were completed, compared to 19,479 trips during the same period in 2024, reflecting the growing popularity of the service among the public.

Sawari Limousine is regarded as an ideal choice for those seeking a premium transport experience, offering a range of luxury vehicles driven by professional chauffeurs.

The authority remains committed to the strategic expansion of its services and enhancing integration across the emirate’s transport network.



