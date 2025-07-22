Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Launches nationwide sports festivals

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has launched a new series of “Schools Sports Festivals” taking place until November 2025.

Focused on basketball and volleyball, the initiative targets schoolgirls aged 13 to 17 to take part in a dynamic programme aimed at discovering rising talent and preparing future champions for local and international competitions.

The initiative includes six festivals to identify outstanding young athletes and integrate top performers into the academy's official teams.

This initiative reflects Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy's unwavering commitment to advancing women’s sports in the UAE. It aims to support national talent development, expand collaboration with the Ministry of Education and educational institutions, and foster a strong culture of sport among girls.

The first of these festivals has already taken place at the academy's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, welcoming 70 students from five different schools.