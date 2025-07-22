RAK DED implements 82 community initiatives, events in H1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) has carried out 82 community initiatives and events since the beginning of this year, targeting various segments of society.

The events covered multiple themes, most notably: entrepreneurship, sustainability, public health, safety and security, and the Emirati heritage, in addition to humanitarian and charitable initiatives.

These programmes were implemented as part of the department’s annual plan, in collaboration with several local and institutional partners.

Sami Mohammed Al Rabah, Acting Manager of the Institutional Communication Office, explained that the department sets an annual operational plan that includes various community-focused initiatives, reflecting its commitment to social responsibility, promoting consumer awareness, and building bridges of cooperation with partners.

