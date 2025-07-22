'Make-A-Wish' showcases achievements in H1

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation launched a series of impactful humanitarian initiatives and events during the first half of 2025 aimed at bringing joy to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses, while fostering a culture of giving and solidarity across the UAE community.

These efforts align with the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2025 the “Year of the Community”.

The year began with the seventh edition of the “Make-A-Wish Run”, a community sports event that brought families together in an atmosphere of hope and support for sick children. This was followed by a humanitarian initiative at Emirates Humanitarian City, where the foundation hosted its third event to grant the wishes of children from Gaza.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the foundation embodied the spirit of giving through the tenth edition of the “Ramadan Wishes Souq,” a charity market held in collaboration with Nation Towers.

On International Childhood Cancer Day, the foundation held a heartfelt initiative in partnership with Burjeel Medical City.

In March, an initiative took place on World Kidney Day, during which several children’s wishes were granted in collaboration with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Abu Dhabi Health Kidney Care Centre, with the support from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Native Café under the “Year of the Community” initiatives. It also signed a cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital in Cairo to support burn victims, as well as an MoU with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation in Bahrain to strengthen joint humanitarian efforts.

One of the foundation’s most prominent events this year was the “Qafiyah & Wishes” poetry evening, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and attended by Prince and Poet Abdulrahman bin Musaad Al Saud. The event embodied the highest values of compassion, solidarity, and support for children facing serious health challenges.

The foundation also signed a corporate sponsorship MoU with TAQA Group, and it also organised the 12th edition of the “Eid Al-Adha Wishes Souq” in collaboration with Makani Al Shamkha.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, expressed his sincere gratitude to all partners, supporters, volunteers, and the foundation’s team.

He emphasised that these initiatives are not just events, but messages of hope that strengthen human solidarity and embody the values of the UAE in serving humanity - especially in a year dedicated by the wise leadership to honouring the community and its members as partners in creating joy and driving positive change.

