Over 57,000 benefit from ‘Islamic Affairs Dubai’ initiatives in H1

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced that its "Thimar Sadaqatikom" initiative supported more than 57,000 beneficiaries during the first half of 2025, with total aid exceeding AED26.4 million.

In the health sector, the "Sareer Al-Khair" initiative extended vital support to 46 financially distressed patients by covering treatment costs and providing essential medical equipment, with expenditures surpassing AED6.3 million.

In education, the "Kursi Al-Ilm" initiative enabled 174 students from low-income families to pursue their academic goals, with total support amounting to AED1.88 million.

The "Tafreej Kurba" initiative gave a new lease on life to 54 indebted inmates, facilitating their release and supporting the restoration of family stability, at a total cost of AED5.8 million.

To address housing needs, AED1.25 million was allocated to assist Emirati families in securing safe and adequate living conditions.

Beyond these key areas, IACAD implemented a wide range of charitable initiatives, including support for People of Determination, food distribution, Hajj sponsorships, mosque construction, and funding for humanitarian and training programmes. These additional efforts benefited 56,989 individuals, with a total value exceeding AED11.2 million.

Commenting on the outcomes, Mohammed Musabbah Dhahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, said the achievements demonstrate the public’s growing trust in the initiative as a transparent and dependable platform for channelling charitable contributions to those most in need.

