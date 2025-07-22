GPSSA launches set of proactive services for employers

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a new set of proactive services for employers.

The services include automatic registration of employers, insured individuals, and GCC nationals covered under the pension extension system, in addition to disbursement of insurance benefits (end-of-service) and insured individuals’ data update services.

The launch follows successful electronic integration between GPSSA, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR).

The core mechanism of this initiative involves GPSSA receiving data on work permits, employee registration, or end-of-service cases directly from MoHRE or FAHR. An automated notification is then sent to employers to review and validate the information and complete any missing data—without the need to manually submit service requests, thereby eliminating extra steps and bureaucracy.

These proactive services benefit federal government entities operating under FAHR’s “Bayanati” system, as well as private sector companies registered with MoHRE.

The expected outcome includes a more streamlined experience for employers through simplified procedures, improved data quality, and enhanced digital service delivery aligned with top standards of efficiency and responsiveness.

Feras Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director-General of GPSSA, said, “This kind of institutional partnership enhances the delivery of integrated government services and aligns strategic plans across federal entities with the country’s ongoing vision of improving service quality and supporting national programmes and policies, particularly those tied to the UAE Centennial 2071, which outlines a clear roadmap to making the UAE the best country in the world.”

He highlighted the success of the GPSSA’s digital platform “Ma’ashi,” which has enabled end-to-end management of operations and stakeholder engagement through effective data integration with 23 federal and local government entities.

Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Emiratisation and Labour Market Operations at MoHRE, stated, “Facilitating service delivery is a core pillar for enhancing the UAE’s business environment and the appeal of our labour market. These proactive services, developed with GPSSA, will significantly reduce administrative burdens, improve data accuracy, and encourage employers to expedite the registration of Emirati employees with GPSSA, ultimately safeguarding their legal rights.”

Faisal bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, has acclaimed the level of digital integration across stakeholders, adding that "continuous coordination ensures accurate and up-to-date data, simplifies the customer journey, and supports the national agenda in building an integrated digital government.”

The proactive services represent a non-traditional model of public service delivery adopted by the UAE government. They rely on real-time, secure data exchange between interconnected systems, providing seamless, proactive services without direct customer intervention.

This innovative model reflects a major transformation in how government services are conceived and delivered, simplifying lives and reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in reimagining public service delivery.

