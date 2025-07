Emirates Group launches massive talent drive to recruit over 17,000

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Group has kickstarted a global talent scouting and acquisition drive, revving up this phase of its growth. This financial year, the aviation powerhouse is looking to onboard 17,300 people across 350 roles.

These roles span every facet, function and operations across Emirates and dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider.

Hundreds of new recruits are required across some roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, IT, HR and finance. dnata is looking to hire more than 4,000 cargo, catering and ground handling specialists.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, said, “The Emirates Group’s people strategy is anchored in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and our own projected growth and expansion. We’re seeking world-class talent to fuel our bold ambition, redefine the future of aviation, and continue our commitment and culture of innovation and excellence. This is an opportunity for skilled and talented professionals to play a stellar role in our future, our strategy, and our growth story.”

Throughout the year, the Group will be hosting more than 2,100 open days and other talent acquisition events in 150 cities to recruit the best pilots, IT professionals, engineers, and talent for cabin crew roles. This also includes Dubai-based events to engage UAE national students and graduates.

Since 2022, the Group has onboarded more than 41,000 talented professionals, including nearly 27,000 in various operational roles, and today has a 121,000-strong workforce.

The Group has always been a top talent magnet and an employer of choice both in the UAE and globally. In the last financial year, the Group received more than 3.7 million applications for roles spanning all its brands and departments, with candidates attracted by its brand power; global reputation; people-first strategy; tax-free salary and top-notch benefits; and its renowned training, development, and recognition programmes.

Talented professionals around the world are drawn to Dubai for any number of reasons – safety, security, economic opportunity, tech-centric ecosystems, future-thinking policies, and for being a vibrant, lifestyle destination.