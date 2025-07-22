Fourth edition of International Programme for Civil Aviation Leaders kicks off

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, in cooperation with the Government Experience Exchange Office, launched the fourth edition of the International Programme for Civil Aviation Leaders (TIPCAL) on Monday.

The event brings together more than 22 high-level participants, including ministers, directors general, and key decision-makers from civil aviation authorities worldwide.

Running until 24th July, the programme highlights the UAE’s leadership in aviation innovation, sustainability, and government transformation.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board of Directors, emphasised that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, places great importance on promoting a culture of innovation and sustainability within the civil aviation sector, recognising it as a key contributor to the growth and competitiveness of the national economy.

The country also remains committed to advancing its efforts in strengthening international cooperation and exchanging best practices and expertise in this vital sector.

He stated, “The civil aviation sector is undergoing continuous transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, which calls for a progressive and agile government performance capable of keeping pace with these changes and leveraging their opportunities.

“Through organising this programme, we aim to create an interactive dialogue platform focused on developing new innovative insights and solutions that enhance the sustainability and competitiveness of the aviation industry at both regional and global levels, further cementing the UAE’s global leadership as an active and pioneering partner in shaping a more sustainable and competitive future for the international civil aviation sector.”

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE is a global aviation hub and one of the world's largest producers of aviation fuel. As we navigate an era defined by sustainability and technological transformation, the UAE remains dedicated to fostering global collaboration and pioneering solutions that ensure the aviation industry continues to grow responsibly, efficiently, and in harmony with our climate goals.”

He added that the programme reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to empowering future leaders and driving innovation in the aviation sector. It serves as a platform for cultivating strategic thinking, knowledge exchange, and forward-looking leadership capable of steering the industry toward a greener, more resilient future.

"Through this programme and other national initiatives, the UAE is reinforcing its role as a trusted global partner in shaping sustainable aviation—where cutting-edge technology, environmental responsibility, and human capital development go hand in hand to achieve long-term impact for generations to come,” Al Mazrouei said.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, emphasised that the UAE’s successful experiences in the civil aviation sector represent a leading model that the Knowledge Exchange Office, in collaboration with the GCAA, seeks to share and promote with brotherly and friendly nations, supporting the growth of this vital sector.

He added that the International Programme for Civil Aviation Leaders serves as an open platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “TIPCAL is a specialised platform dedicated to sharing best practices and successful government experiences in civil aviation. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering international dialogue, exchanging expertise, and empowering leaders with practical knowledge to shape the future of aviation governance.”

The fourth edition of the programme features the participation of ministers and senior officials from the UAE government, including: Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board of Directors; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Maryam Bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of The UAE Cabinet; Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA; and Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange.

A distinguished group of speakers and experts will also present the UAE’s model in government excellence, digital transformation, and civil aviation leadership.

The programme features an intensive agenda that reflects the UAE’s comprehensive vision for government development, particularly in the aviation sector. The first day focuses on showcasing the UAE model in leadership, innovation, and economic development through aviation and tourism.

The second day highlights the role of artificial intelligence, agile governance, and government readiness for the future in shaping global aviation strategies.

The third day is dedicated to sustainability and climate action in the aviation sector, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to environmentally responsible growth in this vital industry.

Having achieved significant success in its previous three editions, the programme has attracted broad participation from different countries, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for knowledge and innovation exchange in the aviation sector. The current edition is expected to witness record attendance from high-level figures and government delegations representing ministries, aviation authorities, and relevant institutions.

