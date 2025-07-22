Torrential rains trigger flooding, landslides in parts of China

FUJIAN, China, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Heavy rains brought by Typhoon Wipha have caused widespread disruption across south-east coastal areas in China, with Fujian Province experiencing severe flooding and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region facing urban hazards from fallen trees.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), in Xiapu County, Ningde City of Fujian, continuous downpours since Monday triggered multiple landslides, with a 25-metre-long road section virtually collapsing on a newly built route to a local scenic area. Repair efforts are hindered by the ongoing rainfall and falling rocks, and the area remains under temporary closure, according to local authorities.

Meanwhile, in Qinzhou City of Guangxi, typhoon-force winds toppled over 20 roadside trees across major thoroughfares. Municipal crews worked through the night to remove debris and reinforce remaining vegetation. They had also carried out comprehensive safety inspections across flood-prone zones and outdoor facilities.

Both regions remain on high alert as the impact brought by Wipha lingers, with forecasters predicting additional rainfall through Wednesday.