SEC issues decision to create new units within Sharjah Police General Command

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- During its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), the SEC issued a decision to create new organisational units within the general structure of the Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC).

During the meeting, held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, the council discussed a number of topics related to the regulation and monitoring of the performance of government departments and entities in the Emirate of Sharjah, along with key developmental plans aimed at enhancing the quality of services provided across the Emirate.

The Council reviewed the semi-annual performance report of the Higher Committee for Human Resources and its Technical Committee, which included statistics on their meetings and the topics and cases discussed in the committees’ agenda during the past period.

The report also covered the studies and research carried out by the Higher Committee as part of its efforts to develop the human resources systems and regulations in the Emirate of Sharjah, and to improve the working environment and services provided to Sharjah Government employees.

The Council issued a decision regarding the creation of new organisational units within the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC).

According to the decision, the title of the Preventive Security Department will be changed to become the “General Department of Preventive Security,” under which the following departments will fall: Security Investigation Department, Field Operations Department, Institutional Security Department, and General Inspection Department.

The decision also stipulated the establishment of new directorates within the general structure of the Sharjah Police as follows: the Directorate of Traffic and Patrols, which includes the Traffic Department and the Patrols Department; the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control, which includes the Prevention and Monitoring Department and the Drug Control Department; and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Inquiries, which includes the Criminal Investigation and Inquiries Department and the Criminal Investigation and Monitoring Department.

The Council also issued a decision on the formation of a committee to licence social work professionals operating in the field of social work within the Emirate of Sharjah.