EU, UN officials meet to discuss migration policy

BRUSSELS, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The justice and interior ministers of the European Union are meeting on Tuesday in Copenhagen to discuss European migration and security policy.

The meeting, held under Denmark’s EU Council Presidency, which runs through December, is being attended by key European Commission officials, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside representatives from the UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Key agenda items include strengthening the EU’s external borders, accelerating returns of rejected asylum seekers, and advancing the use of "safe third countries" and "safe country of origin", as part of reforms to the Pact on Migration and Asylum expected to be implemented in 2026.

The talks are expected to focus on the repatriation of rejected asylum seekers, combating irregular migration and the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking.

The ministers also aim to discuss how the European Union can be made more resilient to migration crises. A particular focus is on improving the European repatriation system.

This includes the possible establishment of repatriation centres outside the EU and a stronger role for the border protection agency Frontex.