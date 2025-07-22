Fujairah Crown Prince receives Minister of Community Empowerment

FUJAIRAH, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment, at Al Rumailah Palace.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Special Advisor to H.H. the Ruler of Fujairah, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad highlighted the importance of addressing key societal issues and promoting social responsibility and positive citizenship values among individuals.

He emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among relevant institutions across various sectors to support community empowerment and achieve strategic objectives.

He also emphasised the continuous support and close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, for initiatives that uplift and empower individuals in the emirate. These initiatives contribute to fostering unity and solidarity within society and align with the UAE’s vision in the domain of social development.

Al Mazrui expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to meet the Crown Prince of Fujairah. She commended the efforts of the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Majlis in organising knowledge sessions that serve both individuals and the wider community, contributing to the building of a cohesive and stable society.

Several officials attended the meeting.