International Conference on Human Fraternity to be held in Jakarta on July 29

ABU DHABI, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Indonesian International Islamic University (IIIU), will convene an International Conference on Human Fraternity in Jakarta on 29th–30th July.

The conference, titled "Advancing Human Fraternity Amid Global Uncertainty: Towards a More Peaceful and Prosperous Civilisation," marks a significant milestone stemming from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between HCHF and IIIU in September 2024.

It also inaugurates the Indonesian Institute of Human Fraternity, a dedicated centre within IIIU designed to advance global dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation among diverse communities.

Government officials, religious leaders, academics, activists, and representatives from civil society will gather to tackle critical global challenges and propose actionable strategies to enhance human fraternity and bridge divides in an increasingly polarised world.

The conference sessions will address four key areas: building cross-border fraternity; rights and social justice; the role of media in bridging divides; and climate change, global crises, and environmental justice.

“Through this conference, IIIU and HCHF reaffirm our shared commitment to making fraternity a lived reality for all,” said Prof. Jamhari, Rector of IIIU. “It represents an urgent call for unity and cooperation to build a more inclusive and just global society.”

Human Fraternity, encapsulated in the landmark 2019 Abu Dhabi Document signed by Pope Francis and His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, emphasises the common bond and mutual responsibility among humanity.

This international event underscores the joint efforts of HCHF and IIIU to elevate human fraternity as a central force for global peace, cooperation, and prosperity.

