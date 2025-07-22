AD Ports Group takes top spot for best investor relations in Extel EEMEA Survey

ABU DHABI, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group, for the second consecutive year, received top honours for its investor relations in the prestigious Extel survey of the best listed companies in Emerging Europe, Middle East, and North Africa (EEMEA).

The Group secured the first place in the Extel EEMEA Executive Team survey in the Large Cap (market capitalisation greater than US$5 billion) Transportation Sector, and took second place among all EEMEA Small, Mid, and Large-Cap companies in the ‘Most Honoured Companies’ ranking.

The survey was based on input of 462 investment professionals, buy-side analysts, fund managers, and sell-side research analysts at 264 financial services firms. The Extel rankings are considered among the most authoritative in capital markets and investor relations.

AD Ports Group, which is 75% owned by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), secured the top spot in four of seven Extel regional categories concerned by AD Ports Group, as well as one second place, and one third place. The company’s shares were first listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in February 2022.

The Group’s 2025 Capital Markets Day held on 25th February at Khalifa Port drew a host of leading local, regional, and international investors, as well as key sell-side analysts from top-tier regional and international investment banks covering UAE equities, reflecting the strong interest for AD Ports Group’s securities as one of the few broadly diversified publicly traded companies in the GCC region.

“We are pleased to be recognised for the second consecutive year by Extel as one of the leading listed companies in Emerging Europe, the Middle East, and Africa when it comes to management credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital location, as well as the quality of our investor relations’’, said Martin Aarup, Group Chief Financial Officer - AD Ports Group. “Our strong performance in the 2025 rankings is important to us because it is based on the expert opinions of professionals that make up the international financial investment community, who set the standard of excellence in the field.''