Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives US Ambassador

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received today in the Emiri Court, Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States of America to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of the end of her tenure.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.H. Sheikh Saud reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and the US, emphasising the continued commitment to strengthening and expanding bilateral relations in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both nations and benefits their peoples.

He also praised the ambassador's efforts in enhancing cooperation across various sectors during her tenure and wished her success in her future duties.

The US Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation to the UAQ Ruler for his generosity and warm welcome.

She also praised the strong support she received throughout her tenure in the UAE, noting the country’s remarkable achievements in sustainable development, which have drawn global admiration.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Ruler's Court of Umm Al Qaiwain, along with several other Sheikhs.