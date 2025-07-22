UN Human Rights Chief: Israeli attacks on Deir El Balah add more misery to suffering of Palestinians

GENEVA, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks, on southwestern Deir El Balah, in the Gaza Strip, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians. It seemed the nightmare couldn’t possibly get worse. And yet it does.

In a statement today, Türk warned that the Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high.

He added that the area targeted by these attacks is also home to several humanitarian organisations, including clinics, other medical facilities, shelters, a community kitchen, guesthouses, warehouses and other critical infrastructure.

He noted, "Homes have already been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to flee the area again. Their only choice is to go to the ever-shrinking areas of Gaza where hundreds of thousands are being forced to gather, rendering difficult any attempt to deliver humanitarian assistance. Even these areas are not safe. I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity.''

He emphasised that Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure food, medical and other supplies are provided for the population. It must immediately and unconditionally allow humanitarian aid to enter and be distributed to all those who are in need. And instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction and the wide scale violations of international law.