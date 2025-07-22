Over 32,000 violators of entry, residency laws apprehended in 6 months

ABU DHABI, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- The total number of violators of the Entry and Residency Law in the United Arab Emirates, who were apprehended by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, exceeded 32,000 violators during the period from January to the end of June 2025.

This was within the framework of the inspection campaigns carried out by the Authority across the UAE as part of its plan to control violators under the slogan “Towards a Safer Society,” aiming to enhance compliance with the laws and regulations governing the residence and employment of foreigners in the country.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, stated that the Authority’s inspection campaigns aim to reduce the number of violators and to ensure a dignified life for residents and visitors in the country by providing them with opportunities to live and work in accordance with the law.

He affirmed that the inspection campaigns reflect the Authority’s determination to promote and instill a culture of legal compliance among members of society and to eliminate the phenomenon of violators by taking the prescribed legal measures against them, while also giving them the opportunity to rectify their status or be deported, in a manner that supports the security and stability of society.

He pointed out that legal measures were taken against the violators who were apprehended, with approximately 70% of them being deported after completing the approved legal procedures. A number of those apprehended were also detained in preparation for being referred to the competent authorities to enforce the law against them.

Major General Suhail Al Khaili affirmed that the Authority will continue its inspection campaigns targeting violators across the country. He added that the specialised task forces are working continuously to apprehend violators and that the Authority will not hesitate to take the necessary legal measures against those who violate the Entry and Residency Law, as well as those who harbor or employ them. He noted that the Entry and Residency Law in the country imposes strict penalties and financial fines on violators and on those who employ or shelter them in violation of the law.

The Director General of the Authority urged all segments of society in the United Arab Emirates to comply with the provisions of the Entry and Residency Law and to refrain from employing violators, in implementation of the law and in contribution to safeguarding the security of society.

