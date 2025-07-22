Abu Dhabi's ALC concludes ‘Karaoke in Arabic’

ABU DHABI, 22nd July 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) recently concluded its vibrant “Karaoke in Arabic” event, held on July 10 and 17 as part of the Centre’s “Summer in Arabic” (Sayfna bel Arabiya) initiative.

Aimed at children and youth, the event featured artistic and linguistic activities that combined the beauty of music, knowledge, and creativity.

The event, held on Saadiyat Island in collaboration with Anghami, welcomed dozens of children and youth who enthusiastically engaged with a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities.

Participants had the opportunity to re-perform songs in classical Arabic. They also learned about the basics of music, such as musical scales, rhythms, melodies, instruments, and the basic and secondary maqams of Arabic music.

During the event, participants enjoyed an exceptional experience that enabled them to stand on stage and face the audience after completing some necessary exercises, such as breathing, vocal warm-ups, focusing on the articulation of fixed and vowel sounds, and song performance training.

They were divided into three groups, each named after a musical maqam (Ajam, Hijaz, and Nahawand), and each child received a name after a musical instrument, which made the experience even more enjoyable. The event concluded with the presentation of certificates of participation, leaving the children with a beautiful memory of the creativity of the Arabic language and the art of music.

This event reflects the ALC's vision of promoting the Arabic language among new generations, connecting them to their cultural heritage, and consolidating the status and role of Abu Dhabi as a cultural hub for the dissemination of the Arabic language. It has also contributed to forge an emotional connection between young people and the language, instilling in them an appreciation of the importance of the Arabic language and the aesthetics of music, as well as the role it plays in stimulating linguistic creativity and providing them with the opportunity to express their talents and skills.