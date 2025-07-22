UAEU researchers awarded US Patent for transformable swarm robots for pipeline maintenance

AL AIN, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced that a team of its researchers has been granted a United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their invention of an innovative system of intelligent, transformable swarm robots designed for underground pipeline inspection and maintenance.

This innovation represents a significant scientific advancement that reinforces the university’s role as a leading hub for innovation in artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable engineering.

The research team includes Dr. Fady Alnajjar a specialist in human-centric AI and neuro-robotics; Dr. Waleed Ahmed, an expert in additive manufacturing and mechanical engineering; Amged Elhassan, a master’s student and research assistant in mechanical engineering and, Muthanna Ahmed Aziz, who provides support as a technical engineer.

These robots operate as a coordinated swarm, much like ants or bees, communicating with each other, sharing tasks, and adapting in real-time to the challenges they encounter.

Each robot can be assigned specialised tasks such as leak detection, image capture, or physical repairs, and their swarm intelligence allows them to maximise efficiency and minimise operational downtime. It reduces the need for human intervention or external drilling. This is a paradigm shift for large-scale pipeline networks.

Dr. Fady Alnajjar stated that the smart robots were designed to operate in an integrated and collaborative environment, capable of communicating with each other even in complex settings. This represents a paradigm shift in the management and maintenance of underground pipeline networks, particularly in critical environments.

He noted that the system is expected to significantly reduce maintenance costs, minimise malfunctions, prevent leaks and contamination, and extend the operational lifespan of critical infrastructure.

He added, “This type of robot has wide-ranging applications in the water, energy, and municipal services sectors, all of which rely heavily on extensive pipeline networks. Developing this technology in the UAE represents a strategic step that supports the nation’s broader goals of sustainability and technological innovation.”

Dr. Alnajjar affirmed that this project reflects the outcome of UAEU’s strong support for applied scientific research, particularly initiatives that actively engage students in research projects.

He said, “The programmes offered by the university helped us develop this prototype, and we will continue working toward securing more patents that contribute to building a knowledge-based economy and creating real-world solutions for infrastructure challenges.”