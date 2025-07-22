UN staff in Gaza suffering from hunger, says UNRWA

GENEVA, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has revealed that UN staff in Gaza are suffering from hunger, with many reportedly fainting due to malnutrition, amid growing fears over the survival of people in the devastated enclave.

The agency warned that searching for food in Gaza has become as deadly as the bombings themselves.

Juliette Touma, Director of Communications at UNRWA, said during a virtual press briefing in Geneva today that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners have the experience, expertise and resources to provide safe, dignified and large-scale assistance in Gaza.

Touma affirmed that the agency has 6,000 trucks loaded with food, medicine and hygiene supplies waiting for Israeli authorisation to enter the Strip. She reiterated the UN’s call for a comprehensive agreement that would secure a ceasefire, facilitate the release of hostages and allow for the regular flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza under UN coordination, including UNRWA.

Separately, Tarik Jašarević, spokesperson for the World Health Organization, condemned three attacks that took place on Monday targeting a building sheltering WHO staff in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza. He also reported mistreatment of displaced people at the location, along with the destruction of WHO’s main warehouse.