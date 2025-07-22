US to officially withdraw from UNESCO by 31st December 2026

NEW YORK, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United States has formally notified Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), of its decision to withdraw from the organisation, effective 31st December 2026, citing that continued participation no longer serves its national interest.

The announcement was made in a statement by US State Department spokesperson Tami Bruce, who said, “UNESCO continues to promote divisive social and cultural agendas and places disproportionate focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—an international and ideological agenda for global development that conflicts with our America First foreign policy.”

She affirmed that continued US engagement with international organisations will be guided by a clear and firm focus on promoting American interests.

The United States will remain a full member of UNESCO until its official withdrawal takes effect on 31st December 2026, in accordance with Article II(6) of the UNESCO Constitution.