MBZUAI launches 'NextGen Summer Program'

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has launched its NextGen Summer Program, a week-long initiative designed to introduce high school students in Grades 10–12 to the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, innovation, and emerging technologies.

Hosted at the MBZUAI campus in Abu Dhabi, the immersive programme brings together 38 high-performing students from across the UAE, for hands-on workshops and expert-led sessions.

The students were selected from more than 150 applications, highlighting the programme’s competitiveness. They will collaborate on projects requiring real-world AI applications in sectors such as healthcare, mobility, climate, and the creative industries.

What sets the programme apart is its strong focus on real-world relevance. Under the guidance of MBZUAI faculty and industry mentors, students will use platforms like Python, Google Colab, and Kaggle to work with real datasets and explore how AI models are designed, tested, and evaluated. Sessions on AI ethics, bias, and future career paths will reinforce the importance of using technology thoughtfully and with awareness of their broader societal impact.

Rawdha AlMeraikhi, Director of Outreach at MBZUAI, said, "We designed NextGen to spark curiosity, build skills, and give students a realistic glimpse into the future of AI, not just as a technology, but as a tool to create meaningful change. It’s a unique opportunity for students to build confidence, explore their potential in one of the world’s most impactful fields, and potentially become the next MBZUAI students and future leaders in AI.”

The programme supports the UAE’s broader vision to build national capabilities in advanced technology, in alignment with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which aims to position the country as a global leader in AI innovation and adoption. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.