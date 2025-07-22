Under patronage of UAE President, Abu Dhabi Awards launches 12th edition

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Awards has officially launched its 12th edition.

Coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Community, and marking 20 years since the inception of Abu Dhabi Awards in 2005, this milestone edition invites citizens, residents, and non-residents to nominate individuals whose selfless acts of goodness and dedication have benefited the UAE community.

This invitation embodies the Awards’ longstanding mission of honouring inspirational individuals who have generously dedicated themselves with passion and commitment to helping others and contributing to the UAE community without any expectation of recognition or reward.

This year’s edition celebrates two decades of recognising such individuals. Since its inception, 100 recipients from 18 different nationalities have been recognised for their selfless efforts in various fields. These include community service, sustainability, healthcare, volunteerism, scientific contributions, preservation of culture and heritage, environmental protection, and supporting and empowering People of Determination. Contributions of any type are eligible for nomination.

The ongoing efforts of these recipients serve as a testament that even the smallest acts of kindness are powerful in creating a ripple effect, inspiring others to play an active and meaningful role in serving the community.

Coinciding with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, under the theme "Hand in Hand," this edition of Abu Dhabi Awards lends its voice to this national call to preserve and celebrate the values of goodness and giving in the UAE.

Nominations for this year’s edition are now open, and individuals from across the UAE are invited to nominate inspirational people that have made a meaningful and selfless contribution to the community. The process remains open year-round and is accessible to all through the Abu Dhabi Awards digital platform.Recipients are chosen based on a range of factors, but a single nomination is all it takes to be considered for a prestigious Abu Dhabi Award.

Additionally, in line with its unwavering commitment to promoting the values of goodness, this edition will see the launch of ‘Goodness in Motion,’ a mobile outreach initiative that brings the Abu Dhabi Awards’ mission directly to malls, schools, and construction sites. The campaign will include thoughtful giveaways for members of the community, along with engaging activities for children and families, encouraging the public take positive action and recognise the unsung heroes who make a quiet yet meaningful difference in society.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee will host a series of workshops and roadshows in collaboration with various institutions, including talks held across the country, to raise greater awareness about the Awards, its values, and the importance of appreciation and giving within the community.

Mahra Al Shamsi, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, said, "Each nomination for the Abu Dhabi Awards celebrates the values of selflessness and dedication that we hold dear within our community. The Awards aim to honour the unsung heroes who serve across all segments of society, working selflessly to help those around them, and quietly serving the nation without expecting recognition.”

She added, "This edition marks 20 years of the Abu Dhabi Awards honouring individuals whose generous contributions have made a significant impact in the UAE community. We invite everyone across the nation to participate by nominating those selfless people whose acts of goodness have the power to inspire others. One nomination could help to spark a legacy of giving that lives on for generations to come.”