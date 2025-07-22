Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-performing Grade 12 students in Al Dhafra Region

AL DHAFRA, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received top-performing Grade 12 students from public and private schools in Al Dhafra Region.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed congratulated the students on their achievements and reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to education as a cornerstone of national development, and to providing students with a learning environment that nurtures excellence and personal growth.

He praised the role of parents in supporting their children’s academic achievement and commended educators for their vital role in equipping future generations with knowledge and skills that contribute to national progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed encouraged the students to complete their studies in fields that add value to the workforce, particularly in Al Dhafra Region, which offers diverse opportunities across a range of sectors.