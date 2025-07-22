National Media Office receives Kuwaiti Ministry of Information delegation

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, today received a delegation from the Ministry of Information of the State of Kuwait, led by Lafi Al-Subaie, Assistant Under-Secretary for Press, Publishing and Publications.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the National Media Office in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office. It discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation and expand bilateral coordination across various media fields, while also reviewing challenges facing the sector amid accelerating digital transformation.

Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming BRIDGE Summit, which serves as a strategic platform for idea exchange and media foresight.

Al Hamed underscored the importance of Gulf media integration and coordination, highlighting its role in advancing a more impactful and inclusive media landscape that reflects humanitarian values, respects diversity and serves communities with a spirit of responsibility.

The Kuwaiti delegation was briefed on the National Media Office’s advanced media monitoring and analysis systems, which include cutting-edge mechanisms for tracking media content across platforms, analysing trends and measuring the impact of communication messages.

The team also presented key artificial intelligence applications used to support media decision-making, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and keeping pace with the sector’s rapid technological developments.