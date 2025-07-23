Rulers of Emirates congratulate Egyptian President on July 23 Revolution anniversary

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory messages to President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt on July 23rd Revolution anniversary.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimah also dispatched similar messages to the Egyptian President.