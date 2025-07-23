FAB net profit surpasses AED10 billion for first time

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has delivered a record financial performance in the first half of 2025, reporting a net profit of AED10.63 billion, up 26 percent year-on-year, surpassing the AED10 billion mark for the first time in a half-year period.

Earnings per share grew 27 percent yoy to AED0.93 in H1’25 and Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) stood at 20.5 percent, firmly on track with FAB’s medium-term guidance of above 16 percent.

Profit before tax increased 29 percent to AED12.83 billion driven by a 16 percent yoy rise in operating income to AED18.31 billion in H1’25.

Net interest income rose 2 percent yoy to AED9.96 billion, and non-interest income grew 41 percent to AED8.35 billion. The latter was driven by a 25 percent rise in fees and commissions on the back of strong deal origination and deal execution, and a 30 percent increase in FX and investment income, supported by robust client flows and a strong trading performance.

Loans and advances rose 7 percent ytd to AED568 billion, while customer deposits increased 4 percent to AED813 billion, reflecting healthy growth across both wholesale and retail franchises. Total assets grew 11 percent ytd to AED1.34 trillion.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, “Our record performance reinforces FAB’s position as the UAE’s Global Bank and reflects a franchise defined by scale, connectivity, and innovation, with AI increasingly embedded in how we operate and how we serve our clients."

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, stated, “We achieved broad-based growth with all divisions delivering double-digit revenue expansion, highlighting effective balance sheet deployment, the deepening of relationships and sustained client engagement in dynamic market conditions."