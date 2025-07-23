Over 8,300 hired in Bucharest in H1 2025

BUCHAREST, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 8,300 individuals secured employment in Bucharest during the first half of 2025, including over 4,200 women and 3,172 people aged between 35 and 45, according to data released on Wednesday by the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM).

Romania's national news agency, AGERPRES, reported that most of those employed - 3,198 - had completed high school education, followed by 2,257 with higher education qualifications and 1,718 with professional education backgrounds.

The data further showed that 31 percent of those employed between January and June 2025 were categorised as hard-to-employ individuals.

Additionally, in the same period, 16,705 people received assistance for registration as jobseekers to ensure access to unemployment benefits or inclusion in active labour market measures.



