Trump announces trade deal with Japan

WASHINGTON, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- United States President Donald Trump announced a trade framework with Japan on Tuesday, placing a 15 percent tax on goods imported from that nation.

“We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, noting that Japan will invest US$550 billion into the United States, which will receive 90 percent of the profits.

Trump’s announcement is potentially the most significant of his trade deals to be unveiled so far, following preliminary agreements with the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.