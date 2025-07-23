Abu Dhabi Judicial Department participates in Liwa Date Festival

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is taking part in the 21st edition of the Liwa Date Festival 2025, held in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Through a dedicated pavilion, the Department is presenting a variety of products crafted by inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres, reflecting its commitment to community engagement and cultural preservation.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival serves as a platform for ADJD to showcase the talents and creativity of inmates while highlighting its broader rehabilitation efforts. These initiatives aim to equip inmates with practical skills that support their reintegration into society as productive and law-abiding citizens.

Additionally, ADJD is using this platform to highlight initiatives dedicated to preserving traditional crafts and industries. The focus is on enhancing and evolving production methods within correctional facilities in a manner that aligns with the cultural identity of the UAE.