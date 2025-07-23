‘We Are Inclusion’ to enhance lives of people with intellectual disabilities

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The emirate of Sharjah continues its preparation to host Inclusion International’s 18th World Congress “We are Inclusion,” which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, from 15th-17th September.

Taking place for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, the congress is organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in strategic partnership with Inclusion International.

The official three-day programme will feature 83 insightful and proactive sessions, in addition to key events held prior to the official opening. These include the Self-Advocacy Summit on 14th September, bringing together 280 advocates from around the world, and the Families Summit, which gathers 140 families of people with disabilities on the same day, with the presence of dignitaries and senior officials.

The congress is the premier event of ‘Inclusion International’, held every four years since its inception in 1963, with previous editions hosted in the UK, Mexico, Australia, and Kenya. Hosting the event in Sharjah this year reflects the international community’s confidence and the emirate’s pioneering role in supporting and empowering people with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s congress will bring together a diverse range of participants from the five major continents, including representatives of self-advocacy organisations, family organisations, healthcare and education providers, social institutions, inclusive businesses, development organisations, along with government leaders, and policy experts from around the world.

The theme also dedicates central space to self-advocates; individuals with intellectual disabilities speaking for their rights; who will lead sessions and share experiences directly with decision-makers. The congress focuses on a number of key pillars, strengthening self-advocacy, training advocates, raising family awareness, amplifying voices to policymakers, supporting people during crises, enhancing mental health, planning for the future after parental loss, and implementing international conventions.

Sue Swenson, President of Inclusion International, said, "This World Congress marks an important milestone in our movement. For the first time, we gather in the MENA region to work with our member Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to bring our global network together.”

“Our partnership shows what’s possible when regional leadership and global advocacy come together with a shared purpose. At the heart of it are self-advocates, families, and organisations leading real change. This is what inclusion looks like in practice. We are Inclusion," she emphasised.

Through these pillars, the World Congress in Sharjah builds upon the emirate’s reputation as a global hub for humanitarian and rights-based impact, and as a gateway to a new era of international cooperation for the empowerment of people with intellectual disabilities.

‘Inclusion International’ comprises over 200 member organisations from 115 countries, spanning five key regions: the Middle East and North Africa (8 countries and 11 organisations); Europe (16 countries and 20 organisations); Africa (14 countries and 19 organisations); the Americas (16 countries and 34 organisations); and Asia and the Pacific (10 countries and 23 organisations). The organisation also serves as the official representative of people with intellectual disabilities and their families at the United Nations and other global forums.

In addition to being a platform for sharing experiences and policies, the congress aims to highlight the achievements of Inclusion International’s network over the past decades, such as the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2006, and the endorsement of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015.

SCHS invites all stakeholders, governmental and private entities, civil society organisations, academic centres, parents, and experts to participate in this global event, engage with its themes and recommendations, and contribute to building inclusive and just environments founded on the principles of justice, equality, and human rights.

