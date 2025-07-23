Emirates Publishers Association secures Observer Status at WIPO’s 66th General Assembly

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has granted the Emirates Publishers Association observer status during the 66th General Assembly meetings held in Geneva in July. The meetings saw participation from representatives of member states and intellectual property organisations worldwide.

This recognition enables the Emirates Publishers Association to participate in the meetings of WIPO's member state assemblies, as well as the unions it oversees.

Additionally, it provides the association with the opportunity to participate in relevant committees, working groups, and subsidiary bodies, enabling it to actively contribute to global discussions and the development of policies related to publishing and intellectual property rights.

In her comments on this achievement, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, said, “Joining WIPO as an Observer marks a turning point for the Emirates Publishers Association and for Arab publishing as a whole. It ensures that the voices of our publishers and creators are heard in the global conversations on intellectual property, and it reinforces our commitment to protecting creative rights while promoting access, innovation, and cultural diversity.”

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said that the observer status will help the association strengthen copyright protection and open new opportunities for local publishers to expand their scope for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

"We are committed to amplifying the UAE’s voice on all issues related to the publishing industry and intellectual property rights, contributing to the development of these frameworks both regionally and globally, with a focus on fostering the future of creativity and content production,” he stated.

This achievement represents a significant milestone in the Emirates Publishers Association's ongoing efforts to advocate for the publishing sector both locally and regionally. This recognition also coincides with the association’s ongoing efforts to refine the publishing framework within the UAE, enhance governing laws, and broaden legal protections for creative content.

With a membership of over 360 UAE-based publishing houses, the association works tirelessly to advance the publishing profession, promote a culture of reading, and support initiatives that encourage literacy and broaden access to knowledge.

By joining WIPO, the association takes an important step towards expanding its global influence and actively contributing to the development of a sustainable future for the creative sector in both the UAE and the broader Arab world.



