Wio Invest surpasses US$1 billion in Assets Under Administration

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Wio Invest, a leading UAE investment platform owned by ADQ, has reached a major milestone, surpassing US$1 billion in Assets Under Administration (AUA) in under two years of operations.

This achievement positions it among the fastest-growing digital investment platforms globally, on par with leading neobrokers at similar stages in their journey.

Wio Invest has evolved to meet the changing needs of a new generation of investors. Starting with capabilities like access to US markets, the platform has expanded to now include UAE markets, virtual assets, and wealth management portfolios.

“This latest milestone reflects our commitment to reimagining everyday investing, and we’ve worked hard to build a platform that makes it simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone,” said Gaurav Ganwani, Deputy General Manager at Wio Securities LLC.

He added, “We are passionate about empowering individuals to build long-term wealth through intuitive investment solutions, with a core focus on instant access. Through Wio Invest’s integration with Wio Personal, users can open an account in minutes, invest directly from the app, and benefit from the instant settlement of sell orders.”

Wio Invest has seen more than $4 billion in order volume year-to-date, driven by a new wave of investors who are more digitally native, financially curious, and focused on building their futures.

Among the most popular investment themes, users have shown strong interest in US tech stocks such as NVIDIA and Tesla, while in the crypto space, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP remain favourites, as well as companies such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) that are heavily invested in the crypto space.

The platform has also seen solid growth in its recurring orders feature, with index funds emerging as a top choice, reflecting a growing appetite for consistent, long-term investing.

The platform’s latest capability is Wio Wealth managed portfolios, designed to support more passive investors and help them achieve more of their financial goals.

With zero fees until 31st December 2025 and the flexibility to withdraw at any time without penalties, Wio Wealth makes investing even simpler and more accessible.

